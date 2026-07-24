Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,476,112 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of Newmont worth $678,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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