Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,401,393 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 185,722 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.75% of Arista Networks worth $1,231,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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