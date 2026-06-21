ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 106,826 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 106,826 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE BMY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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