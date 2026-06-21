ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 23,222 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,392 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. RTX comprises 2.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $45,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $186.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

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RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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