ARS Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,964 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 1.5% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $28,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,088 shares of company stock worth $5,634,227. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Key Headlines Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:VST opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.24%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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