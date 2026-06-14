Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,663,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 206,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrafin AG bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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