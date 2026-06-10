Artesa Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 52,298 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Artesa Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,298 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. ExxonMobil makes up 6.5% of Artesa Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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