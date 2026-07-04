Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1%

AJG opened at $252.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $319.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.84.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Citigroup upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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