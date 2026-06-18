Artia Global Partners LP Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP

Artia Global Partners LP lifted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP - Free Report) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,508 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the quarter. Rapport Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.6% of Artia Global Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Artia Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of Rapport Therapeutics worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,055,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,434,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,547,090 shares of the company's stock worth $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,757 shares of the company's stock worth $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 191,219 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 20,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $808,797.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,854,575.74. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third sold 426,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $17,176,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,709,228 shares in the company, valued at $270,516,072.96. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 895,158 shares of company stock worth $35,908,941 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2%

Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Rapport Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics Profile

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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