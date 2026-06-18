Artia Global Partners LP Has $6.92 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Artia Global Partners LP cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of Artia Global Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Artia Global Partners LP's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $302.00 and its 200 day moving average is $339.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.94 and a 1 year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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