Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,587,946 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 289,105 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.21% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $94,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,793 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,112 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APAM alerts: Sign Up

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.99% and a net margin of 23.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Artisan Partners Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Artisan Partners Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here