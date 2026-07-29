Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 99,275 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,628 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,357 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,479 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,982 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.99% and a net margin of 23.49%.The firm had revenue of $307.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $36.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.25.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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