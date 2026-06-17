Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,831,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,040,219 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.80% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $281,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.93, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $155.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Lattice Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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