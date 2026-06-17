Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,963 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 468,926 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Airbnb worth $184,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average of $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Why Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Airbnb Price Target Raised by Truist

Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Airbnb in its latest fund letter, focusing on the company’s resilience as AI reshapes the travel and real estate landscape; this is more of a long-term investment discussion than a direct catalyst. Is Airbnb (ABNB) Resilient to AI Transition?

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $569,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,732,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,497,803.88. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,677,117 shares of company stock valued at $226,595,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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