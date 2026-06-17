Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 887.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,575,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 11,301,977 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.89% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $406,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,456,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $564,035,000 after buying an additional 1,815,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,838,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $224,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,941,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $224,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $107,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,083 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 672.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,783 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.10. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $35.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.22%.The company's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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