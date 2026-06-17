Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $139.61 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,977,786 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,340,082 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Grab worth $139,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.90 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.19.

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Insider Transactions at Grab

In related news, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $130,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,743,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,539.58. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of Grab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,000,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,780,584.10. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,556,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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