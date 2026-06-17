Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $244.99 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,186,786 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $244,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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