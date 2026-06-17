Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 18,012 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,211 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Comfort Systems USA worth $201,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,917.26 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $489.98 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,802.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,403.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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