Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,093,917 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,361,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,093,917 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of NU worth $139,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of NU by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 24,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of NU by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 183,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

NU Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE NU opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here