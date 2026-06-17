Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,789 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 659,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.94% of Insulet worth $187,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,796,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,715,651,000 after buying an additional 87,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $896,916,000 after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $568,274,000 after buying an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $300,794,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 806,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $229,131,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought 2,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This trade represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $216.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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