Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,663 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 5.65% of Henry Schein worth $502,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $98,630.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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