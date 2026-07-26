Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $7.75 Million Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,699 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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