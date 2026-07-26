Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,239 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9%

JPM opened at $352.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $353.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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