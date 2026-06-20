Arwa LLC Buys Shares of 3,984 American Express Company $AXP

Arwa LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. American Express accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arwa LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 218.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $338.86 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.14 and a 200-day moving average of $335.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

Key Stories Impacting American Express

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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