Arwa LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Arwa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,792 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after buying an additional 133,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,374,731,000 after purchasing an additional 311,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,636,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stryker by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $355.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $308.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.71. The stock has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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