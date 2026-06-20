Arwa LLC Purchases Shares of 4,604 FedEx Corporation $FDX

Arwa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,604 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $326.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $345.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day moving average of $344.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $432.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $367.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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