Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 15,835 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,030 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $68.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Netflix's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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