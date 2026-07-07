Ascentis Independent Advisors Has $1.83 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Oracle were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 297.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 60,717 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Parrish Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parrish Capital LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 2.6%

ORCL opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average is $173.27. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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