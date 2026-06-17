Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,959 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,779 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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