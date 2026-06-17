Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $17.95 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 2.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Equinix by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Trading Up 2.8%

EQIX opened at $1,094.68 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,069.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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