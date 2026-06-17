Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,370,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock worth $723,600,000 after purchasing an additional 336,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of TER opened at $409.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.69 and a 200 day moving average of $295.62. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $437.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here