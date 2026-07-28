Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 348.9% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 93.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,857 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $464.59.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $315.87 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.71 and a 12 month high of $621.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.82 and a 200-day moving average of $337.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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