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Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Verizon Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Ashford Capital Management purchased 29,770 Verizon shares worth approximately $1.49 million in the first quarter. Institutional investors collectively own 62.06% of the company.
  • Verizon reported adjusted quarterly EPS of $1.30, beating estimates, and raised its 2026 financial and free-cash-flow outlook. Subscriber gains, broadband growth, and potential AI-infrastructure demand are supporting the company’s longer-term prospects.
  • Despite a roughly 6.0% dividend yield, Verizon’s revenue declined 0.7% year over year and missed expectations, while debt, competition, and execution risks remain concerns. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $50.97.
  • Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,770 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Verizon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.30, ahead of the $1.27 consensus estimate. Lower customer churn, reduced device-subsidy costs, and stronger broadband additions supported expectations for improved earnings and cash flow. VZ Q2 Earnings Call Signals Faster Growth From Churn Gains
  • Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 financial and free-cash-flow outlook after stronger subscriber trends and operating performance. The company’s robust free cash flow also continues to provide substantial coverage for its dividend, supporting Verizon’s appeal to income-focused investors. Is VZ Stock a Buy After Verizon Raises Its 2026 Financial Outlook?
  • Positive Sentiment: A wireless subscriber beat, broadband growth, and expanding 5G and fiber services are strengthening Verizon’s longer-term growth profile beyond its traditional wireless business. Verizon Communications Rides a Wireless Subscriber Beat
  • Positive Sentiment: Verizon’s more than $1 billion dark-fiber agreement with Alphabet highlights possible demand from AI infrastructure and data connectivity. Analysts also raised price targets, including TD Cowen to $56 and Scotiabank to $52.50. Verizon May Be an AI Infrastructure Stock Hiding in Plain Sight
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Barclays, and RBC maintained neutral or equal-weight ratings despite raising targets, while several targets remain near the current trading level.
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell year over year and missed estimates by roughly $1 billion, indicating that cost controls and subscriber gains have not yet translated into broad-based top-line growth. Verizon Structural Problems Persist
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor heavy debt, substantial dividend commitments, competitive pressure, and execution risks associated with Verizon’s fiber and AI investments.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.16 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.64%.The business's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.990-5.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 73.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.97.

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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