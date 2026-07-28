Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,316 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the quarter. InterDigital accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of InterDigital worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 61.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $313,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,520,500. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,553.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,654,159. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $259.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.75. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.06 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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