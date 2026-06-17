Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,876 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 62,353 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 92.3% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,134,816.34. Following the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here