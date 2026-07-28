Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 94,788 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,088 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 94,788 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 219.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts: Sign Up

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.Trade Desk's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. William Blair lowered Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trade Desk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trade Desk wasn't on the list.

While Trade Desk currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here