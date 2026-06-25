Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd Sells 43,370 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,370 shares during the period. Aura Minerals accounts for 1.4% of Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Aura Minerals worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aura Minerals by 811.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,605 shares of the company's stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 186,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,436,000.

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Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUGO stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.60.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Aura Minerals's payout ratio is presently 288.89%.

Insider Transactions at Aura Minerals

In related news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 60,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $4,885,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 794,745 shares in the company, valued at $64,716,085.35. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 6,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $412,386.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 434,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,325,372.10. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,715 shares of company stock worth $24,033,822.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Aura Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Aura Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Report on AUGO

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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