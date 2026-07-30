Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Aon plc $AON

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 28.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,249,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AON by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AON by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More AON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying growth and profitability remained healthy. Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Positive Sentiment: Commercial risk management and new business wins supported results. Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Aon quarterly profit jumps on commercial risk management strength

Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and shareholder returns remain supportive. Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield.

Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic. The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Aon launches AI Risk Diagnostic

The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high.

Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a minor cautionary signal. General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares for approximately $725,500, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. The transaction is small relative to Aon’s market value and does not necessarily indicate a change in business outlook. Darren Zeidel Sells AON Shares

AON Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:AON opened at $376.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $304.59 and a 12-month high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total transaction of $725,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,986,958.20. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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