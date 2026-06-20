ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,934 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in ASML were worth $95,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,594.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,399.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,942.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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