ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Holdings Decreased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TritonPoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $10,699,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key ASML News

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ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,539.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,371.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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