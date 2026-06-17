ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is Dorsey Asset Management LLC's Largest Position

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 17.9% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $205,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

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ASML Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,803.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,561.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,383.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,913.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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