ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is XY Capital Ltd's 7th Largest Position

XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 2.3% of XY Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd's holdings in ASML were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,529.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,365.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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