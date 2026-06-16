ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Position Lessened by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 314.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,841,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Up 1.6%

ASML stock opened at $1,892.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $744.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,913.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,551.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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