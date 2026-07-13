ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in ASML were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 22.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,854.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,797.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,705.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,478.68. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $706.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand.

Bernstein raised its price target on ASML and kept an Outperform rating, reinforcing the view that the company remains a long-term winner in advanced chip equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue ASML’s specialized lithography machines make it an essential supplier to AI chip makers, and that pullbacks tied to sector volatility may create buying opportunities. Positive Sentiment: ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Article Title

ASML has also been highlighted as a potential beneficiary of renewed strength in semiconductor stocks and AI-related chip demand ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful increase in actual short positioning, so this does not appear to be a major bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Article Title

One market note said ASML may beat earnings, but warned that a good report may not be enough to justify the stock’s valuation if guidance or broader chip demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to flag ASML’s lofty valuation, China export curbs, and rising competition as reasons to be cautious heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent semiconductor market swings and event-driven selling in Asian chip stocks have added volatility to the group, which can pressure ASML even when its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

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