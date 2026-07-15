ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,775.64 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,718.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,488.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,891.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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