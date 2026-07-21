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ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its ASML stake by 143.4% in the first quarter, ending with 1,414 shares valued at about $1.87 million.
  • ASML shares were down 0.5% in Tuesday trading, with the stock opening at $1,739.02 amid a market cap of roughly $683.9 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on ASML despite mixed views, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,970.33; recent commentary also highlights strong AI-chip demand and ongoing valuation debate.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in ASML by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Nolet Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,739.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,735.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,508.17. The company has a market capitalization of $683.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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