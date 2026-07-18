ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in ASML were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 2.1%

ASML stock opened at $1,747.58 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $687.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,731.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,500.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus set a $2,100.00 price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here