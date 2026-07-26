ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Dorsey Asset Management LLC

Dorsey Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 52,048 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 14.8% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $185,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,754.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,524.62. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $691.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is 33.51%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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