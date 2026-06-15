ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth's holdings in ASML were worth $114,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,903.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,539.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,371.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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