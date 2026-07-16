ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in ASML were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Nolet Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 62.9% in the first quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,891.62.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,816.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,723.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,493.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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